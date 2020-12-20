Graveside Services for David Bruton, 73, Walters, will be in the Walters Cemetery on Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Chaplain Tony Christie officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. The family respectfully ask that masks be worn and social distancing practices.
David Lee Bruton was born to William “Bill” and Mary (Hoodenpyle) Bruton on March 18, 1947 and passed away in Temple, at the age of 73 years on Dec. 18, 2020, as a result of complications associated with COVID-19.
David grew up with 3 siblings and attended Walters Public Schools. He married the love of his life, Janice Spanhanks, on Oct. 28, 1966. To this union two children were born. Later on, he adopted three of his grandchildren and also helped raise his niece. He owned and operated Bruton Construction Co., Inc. for 40 years before retiring in 2007. Some of his later jobs he was so proud of included the Emerson Bridges, Rogers Lane Overpass and he paved 82nd Street.
In his spare time, David enjoyed going to Lake Texoma with close friends and fishing. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren to which he was affectionately known as “papa”.
While in the Temple Manor Nursing Home he was cared for immensely by Stacie Dodd, hospice nurse at Centric Home Health and Eva, his nurses aide.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Bruton of the home; 5 children: Karrie & Brad Wenk of Altus; David Wayne Bruton of Lawton; Kiera & Brett Bagley of Oahu, Hawaii; Kristopher Bruton and David Wayne Bruton, Jr. both of Walters; a bonus daughter and niece, Charity & Grant Kohout of Thomas; two sisters: Mary Belder and John of Arkansas, and Louise Fulton of Oklahoma City; seven grandkids plus one on the way; and seven great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Mary Bruton and a brother Richard Bruton.