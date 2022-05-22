David Anthony Hutchens went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 20, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral service will 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Otipoby Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 2 p.m., until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
David was born on Sept. 20, 1953 in Lawton to Jean Franklin and Billie Jean Tsotaddle. He attended and graduated from Harlem Georgia. He married Debra Karty on Jan. 9, 1987 in Lawton. David was a very friendly man and nice man. He loved to laugh and joke around. He worked for Comanche Memorial Hospital in the linen department for 28 years. He was also a drug and alcohol abuse counselor.
David is survived by his wife, Debra Hutchens; children: Starla Hutchens both of Geronimo of Kelliea Kerchee and Anthony Hutchens both of Lawton; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Michell Anderson of Florida and Lydia Crawford of Georgia; two brothers: Louis Hutchens of Norman and Jerry Anderson of Oklahoma City, many nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved by the Karty family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Billy Jean Tsotaddle-Anderson and Jean Franklin Hutchens, Margaret Daingkaw Tsotaddle, granddaughter, Morgan Dawn Hutchens.