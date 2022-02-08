Darrold Brent Copeland

Brent Copeland lived his 68 years of life exuding love and grace, shouting Jesus without ever saying a word. A quiet leader, Brent poured into those around him, encouraging their confidence in making work and life decisions.
Brent was born to Tom and Doris Copeland on Aug. 4, 1953, in Martin, Tennessee. He was the middle child between two sisters, Darra and Tina. Growing up he loved the outdoors, fishing, Boy Scouts, and he may have painted the town water tower a time or two.
In 1972, he started his 46-year career with Goodyear as a tire builder in Union City, Tennessee. It was his job with Goodyear that brought him to Lawton in 1978, where he met the love of his life, Becky Bentley. They married in March of 1979 and were blessed with two sons, Brandon and Cory.
Brent’s career took the family from Oklahoma to Texas, Ohio, and Arkansas. Throughout this career with Goodyear, he made a monumental impact to people around him in his various positions in both manufacturing and commercial sales. He became Wingfoot Commercial Tires Systems’ President and COO in 2003. In 2010 he accepted his final position as Plant Manager for the Lawton Goodyear plant, fulfilling his promise to Becky, that he would bring her back home to Oklahoma.
In 2017 Brent announced his retirement stating, “I’m not retiring, I’m just going to go and do something different”. Something different was spending all his time as Hun, Dad, Dad-O and friend, leaving a legacy of faith, family and friendships. Brent loved retirement and could be found traveling, golfing, working in his yard, and just enjoying life.
Brent was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Doris Copeland; sister, Darra Adkins; and in-laws, Bill and Twila Bentley.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky Copeland; his sons, Brandon (Leanna) and Cory (Shiann); grandkids: Gage, Paisley, Bentley and Austin; sister, Tina (Richard) Brewer; stepmother, Carolyn Copeland; stepsister, Melinda (Jeff) Morrison; and beloved John and Cecelia Norman family.
Brent passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his Edmond home on Feb. 5, 2022. His Celebration of Life service will be held this Spring.