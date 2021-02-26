Darrell Wayne Pohawpatchko age 68 went to his heavenly home on Feb. 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services will be at Cache KCA Cemetery 11 a.m., Monday March 1, 2021 with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating.
Viewing will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Darrell Wayne Pohawpatchko was born July 7, 1952 to Luther and Cora (Apauty) Pohawpatchko at the Lawton Indian Hospital. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation Tribe. He grew up in Camp 7, Cache. In the early 50s he had polio, which did not stop him from achieving his goals and living life to the fullest. He attended Cache school and graduated as a dedicated Cache Bulldog. He played high school baseball, and was awarded a certificate of appreciation for manager of the Cache football and basketball team. He really wanted to play football, but his coach wouldn’t let him because he might get hurt, but he knew in his heart he could do it. He attended SWSU of Oklahoma then he furthered his education at The Technical Vocational Institute of New Mexico. He continued his education by attending SIPI, in Albuquerque, NM Where he graduated as Dental Lab Technician, then attending Albuquerque University. He Went to work at Sioux San Dental Clinic in Rapid City, South Dakota transferring to Albuquerque Dental Clinic and retiring from Dallas Veterans Center in 2008 after 32 years of working for Government services.
Darrell was a jokester always joking with family and friends. His pride and joy was watching his grandson play for Cache football team. He was an avid OU football fan, he coached little league in New Mexico, and helped coach basketball for Cache. He played high school summer league baseball for Cache bulldogs, he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, casino, playing horses, flying, traveling, hunting and watching American Pickers. He convinced American Pickers to come to Cache and see Eagle Park. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
He is survived by the love of his life April, Pohawpatchoko; daughter and husband: Adrianna and Trenten Fire Cloud; grandchildren: Isaiah, Adam, Trenten Jr, Julian, Karsan, Desirae, Paislea, Grace, Trinity; one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Fricke; brothers: Victor Apauty Sr. and wife Adeline, Winterhaven, CA; Kent Pohawpatchoko, and wife Angie, Lawton; Luther “Yock” Pohawpatchoko, Raymond Pohawpatchoko and Loui Pohawpatchoko, all from Cache; sisters: Teresa Grant and husband Ted, Redrock; Henrietta Pohawpatchoko of Cache and Phyllis Bendixen and husband Mike, Seattle WA; adopted brothers: Gene Pekah, William Pekah and Billy Fagon Wermy; Uncle Roland Apauty and Auntie Momo; aunt Clara “Pinkie”, Begay Virginia; special aunt, Ladonna Harris Albuquerque, NM and sister, Gwen Stone Lawton and many family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son Clement Pohawpatchoko; parents: Luther and Cora Pohawpatchoko; brother Melvern Pohawpatchoko; grandparents, Clara Yokesuite Tahdooahnippah, Henry Pohawpatchoko, Adeline Hahnee (Apauty), Vandal Apauty; sister-in-law, Christine Pohawpatchoko; nephew, Chris Pohawpatchoko and his beloved dogs, Phoebe and Pugsley.