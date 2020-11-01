Celebration of Life service for Darrell Wayne Atkinson, 70, of Lawton will be at 11:30am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist West Church Fellowship Hall. Lunch will be provided.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the service.
Mr. Atkinson passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Oklahoma City after a long battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
Darrell was born on September 5, 1950 in Joplin, Missouri. He grew up in Miami, Oklahoma graduating from Miami High School in 1968. He married Shirley Ann Vickers on December 26, 1970 and they lived in Carl Junction, Missouri before moving to Lawton in 1977. Darrell was employed by the City of Lawton a short time later where he worked as a Surveyor and later a Right of Way Agent until he retired in 2015.
He is survived by his only child, Lori Atkinson, of Sarasota, FL; his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Nancy Atkinson, of Edmond, OK; his niece, Jennifer Holland, and her family of Fort Worth, TX; and his nephew, Brian Vickers, of College Station, TX; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by this wife, Shirley, and his parents.