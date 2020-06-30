Funeral service for Darrell Routh will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor officiating.
Burial with Lawton Police Department honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link
Darrell Routh died at the age of 84 on June 27, 2020 in Lawton. He was born March 20, 1936 in Parkin, Arkansas to Jones H. and Georgia Mae (Clark) Routh. He graduated from Augusta High School in Augusta, Arkansas in 1955. He then attended the Arkansas School of Watchmaking in Little Rock, Arkansas. He later moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where he met his future wife, Delores Baxter. They were married March 1, 1958 at First Baptist Church in Lawton. Darrell worked for Sue’s Jewelry until October 1, 1963 when he applied to the Lawton Police Department. He worked his way through the ranks and retired as Major of the Non-Uniform Division on July 1, 1987. Darrell also attended the 92nd class at the FBI National Academy in Virginia.
Darrell was a member of First Baptist West. He was also a member of Mount Scott Lodge #540, Guthrie Scottish Rite Consistory, The Red Cross of Constantine, the York Rite and Lawton #82, Order of the Eastern Star.
Darrell is survived by his wife, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Ron Nance and Sandra and Chris Sharkey, four grandchildren; Whitney and Adam Perry, Brennan Nance and Priscila Oliva , Kristian and Maci Sharkey and Morgan Sharkey and two great grandchildren; Sophia Perry and Mason Perry.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Routh and three sisters, Minnie B. Spangler, Mary Helms and Barbara Haggard.
The Routh Family would like to thank the nurses of the Memory Care Unit for the wonderful care they gave Darrell while at McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist West Building Fund, 7302 N.W. Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505.
