Darrell Lee Dayton was born in Tacoma, Washington on March 6, 1944. He passed at his home in Punkin Center on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Darrel worked for USPS for 32 years before retiring on March 12, 1999. Darrell delivered The Lawton Constitution for 25+ years. He also owned and operated Dayton Automotive for 40 years. He enjoyed NASCAR and Anything Ford. He enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Loretta, of the home; daughters: Leesa (Randy) Rosenbaum of Dale, OK, Mikie Salazar of Ringwood, OK; step-children: Kathy (Bob) Jenne of Durant, Tina (Joe) Cruz of Midwest City, Betty (Ron) Hurst of Norman; Cecil (Bryni) Hunt of Tuttle; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers: Bobby Dayton and Neal (Bonnie) Dayton, all of Lawton; sisters: Linda (Don) Daigle of Houston, Marilyn (Rick) Kitzrow of Lawton, Debbie (Charles) Duggar of Duncan; brother-in-law, Gene Simmons of Geronimo; many other relatives; and dear friends, Michael and Judy Farris of Fletcher.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Elwa Dayton, and sisters: Mary Sue Dayton and Elaine Simmons.
The family is planning a private memorial which will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center of Duncan.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.