Our Lord Jesus called Darrell Lee Dayton to his heavenly home on Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 76. He passed away peacefully in his home with family at his side. He was born on March 6, 1944 in Tacoma, WA, to Lloyd A. Dayton and Elwyn (Elwa) V. Woodson Dayton. Darrell attended schools in Lawton – Lincoln Elementary, Central Junior High, and Lawton High School graduating in 1962. He worked at the United States Postal Service in Lawton for 32 years, where he was a letter carrier in the Sullivan Village/MacArthur Park areas for many years, then became the maintenance facility supervisor until his retirement in 1999. He also was the Owner/Operator of Dayton’s Automotive for over 40 years. He also worked for the Lawton Constitution in the rural route delivery department for 25 years. He loved anything racing, whether it be Saturday night racing at Lawton Speedway, The World of Outlaw Sprints, or Nascar racing. He was a Ford man for all of those that knew him well, “if it wasn’t a Ford, it wouldn’t run.” He always enjoyed stopping to talk and visit with everyone he knew, there was no one he did not know and he cherished all his friendships. He enjoyed and loved his family and spending time with them was always special to him.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta of the home for 27 years; his daughters: Leesa Rosenbaum and husband Randy of Bethel Acres; and Mikie Salazar and finance’, Cliff Davidson of Ringwood; his step-children: Kathy and husband Bob Jenne of Durant; Tina and husband Joe Cruz, of Midwest City; Betty and husband, Ron Hurst of Norman; and Cecil and wife Bryni Hunt of Tuttle; grandchildren: Justin Bradley of Oklahoma City; John Salazar of Edmond; Jeremy Salazar of Albuquerque, NM, Kasie Wyatt of Midwest City; and Tami Lamprecht of Tecumseh; six great-grandchildren; Aimee, Steven, Jack, Benny, Luke, and Harvey. He also had many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. His siblings: Linda and husband Don Daigle of Houston, Texas; Marilyn and husband Rick Kitzrow of Lawton; Bobby Dayton of Lawton; Debbie and husband Charles Duggar of Duncan; Neal and wife Bonnie Dayton of Lawton; and brother-in-law, Gene Simmons of Geronimo; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lloyd and Elwyn (Elwa) Dayton, an infant brother, David Dayton, two sisters: Mary Sue Dayton, and Elaine Simmons; his grandparents: Alger and Hazel Dayton, and Paul and Sophia Traughber.
There will be a memorial service celebration of his life this Saturday March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist East, Lawton.
Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s (Dementia) Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.