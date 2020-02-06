Funeral service for Darrell D. Simpson will be 10:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 in Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at South Burns Cemetery, Dill City, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Darrell D. Simpson, age 84, of Chattanooga, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1935 in Dunlap, Kansas to Fred and Wilma Lucille (Marx) Simpson. He graduated from Dill City High School in 1953 and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agriculture education from Oklahoma A & M (Oklahoma State University). He taught agriculture for many years at Central High and other locations in Oklahoma. He later used his agriculture knowledge in lending and banking until retiring from Bank First in Chattanooga. He married Wanda Faye Young on August 9, 1953 in Dill City. She died in 1991. He married Joan Kay Berry on July 16, 1992 in Burkburnett, Texas. She died in 2015. He then married Joy D. Clifton on July 17, 2017 in Lawton. Mr. Simpson was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and loved serving in United Methodist Men. He was an avid fan of Oklahoma State University Athletics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Survivors include his wife, Joy D. Simpson, of the home, four children, Danny Simpson and his wife, RaeNell, Montgomery, Texas, Tera Shuart and her husband, Scott, Edmond, Oklahoma, Brett Berry and his wife, Mary, College Station, Texas and Blake Berry and his wife, Sandra, Marlow, Oklahoma, seven grandchildren, Abby Simpson, Jordan Weakley and her husband, Kyle, Jacob Shuart, Chad Berry, Jordan Berry, Hesston Berry and Haley Curtsinger and her husband, Clint, four great-grandchildren and three sisters, Barbara Isbell, Yvonne McManaman and Gwen Ware.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Jeffrey Simpson, brother, Gene Simpson and sister, Betty Fenn.
