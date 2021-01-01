Darrell Cain, 70, of Noble, beloved father and husband, entered heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 16, 2020. He entered this world on Nov. 28, 1950, in Anadarko, born to John A. and Zelda “Faye” (Coffman) Cain.
He married his one and only true love, Sheila Prowell, on Dec. 31, 1976 in Chickasha. Darrell grew up in Lawton, and worked in construction most of his life and the last several years he really loved working on a ranch in Texas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and everything nature had to offer.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheila; “favorite” daughter, Kimberly and husband Lance Freed of Shawnee; brother, James and wife Marla Cain of Sandia, Texas; and stepson, Ray Branam of Livermore, California.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allen Cain; a stepson, Randy Branam; and a granddaughter, Kendra Privett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.