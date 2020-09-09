Darlene Renee Roman of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully at the age of 54 on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital, Bexar County, San Antonio, TX. She had fallen ill and had been on life support for two weeks, but passed away shortly after she was removed from her ventilator. Direct cremation services were provided by Heart of Texas Cremation, San Antonio, TX. No viewing or funeral rites were held due to the COVID19 pandemic. Her family will reunite at a later date to have a memorial service for her.
Darlene was born at Fort Sill Army Hospital, Fort Sill, OK, on January 31, 1966. She grew up in Lawton, OK, and lived in San Antonio, TX at the time of her death. She attended Bishop Elementary School in Lawton, OK, Eisenhower Junior and Senior High Schools, Lawton, OK, and studied at the University of Phoenix, where she was pursuing an Associates of Arts in Business Foundations.
Darlene was raised in a strong patriotic family. Her father, U.S. Army SFC Rafael Roman, retired at Fort Sill, OK. He and his wife, Berta, raised their children in Lawton, OK. Four of Darlene’s five brothers served in the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Darlene’s patriotic family legacy lived on in Darlene. She loved God, her family, her country, and President Trump. Like her parents and siblings, Darlene will always be remembered as a true American patriot.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael Negron Roman (1923-2007) of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Berta Alicia Roman de Barichovich (1928-2000) of Colon, Panama; and four half-siblings, Freddy William Roman, Juan Rafael Roman, Rachel Roman, and Miguel Angel Roman. Darlene was the youngest of her siblings and is survived by eight siblings: Irving Ariel Roman Sr. (Bronx, NY); Detzer Ramon Roman (Weatherford, TX); Danny Raphael Roman (Lawton, OK); Dahlys Rehvie Hamilton (Atlanta, GA); Dezi Richard Roman (Lawton, OK); Dolores Ruth Balliet (Sanford, FL); Dehny Raul Roman (Lawton, OK); and Dilka Racheline Roman (Miami, FL). Darlene was a single mother who also leaves behind the love of her life, her 17-year old son, Blake Michael Ford, son of Peter Michael Ford (San Antonio, TX).
R.I.P. beautiful Darlene. We will all miss your unique sense of humor. Keep everyone in heaven laughing until we are reunited. We will love you forever and ever.
For more information, please contact Dahlys Hamilton (770) 870-9401, deeham03@gmail.com