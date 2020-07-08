Darlene New Holguin 58 of Cyril went to her heavenly home Monday July 6, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Friday at Little Washita in Fletcher with Donnie Miller officiating. Burial is at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Darlene was born in Oklahoma City to Ernie and Dolores (Romero) New. The family moved to Cyril in 1972 and she attended Cyril High School. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a devoted Catholic. Darlene was working at the Woman Shelter for the Comanche Nation.
Darlene enjoyed crafting, making floral arrangements, knitting, beading, she loved watching her grand kids playing sports, spending time with her family, friends and her beloved grandchildren that lit up her world.
Darlene is survived by: four children: Christina Holguin and Carmen Holguin both of Cyril; Pearl Carson of Moore and Steven Holguin of Oklahoma City; sister Denise Rocha of Cyril; two brothers: Michael New of Mississippi and Adrian New of Oklahoma City; cousin Donna Oheltoint; spouse Raul Holguin of Odessa; five grandkids: Lexi, Austin, Chase, Peyton, Paisley; great granddaughter Riley.
She proceeded was in death by: her parents; sister Michelle New and brother Baby Boy Bosin; grandparents: Pearl and Miguel Romero; aunts: Eleanor Zamora and Baby Girl Romero; uncle Adrian Romero.