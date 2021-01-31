Graveside service with military honors for Darlene M. Freeman will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Darlene M. Freeman, 77, of Apache, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born Dec. 2, 1943 to John E. and Clara (Carrideo) Jessup in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, Texas and attended Sam Houston State and Cameron University. She joined the U.S. Army in 1964 serving as a medical corpsman. She met and married the love of her life Odie Ray Freeman Sr., on Oct. 17, 1964 in San Francisco, California.
Darlene enjoyed oil painting and golfing. She especially loved, and I mean loved fishing trips with the love of her life. She even attained the honor of catching the largest black bass at Lake Fork, weighing 12lbs 3oz. She always looked forward to playing games on her IPad. She lived for the days of playing games with her grandchildren on her Wii and PlayStation. One of the family traditions was having a Wii bowling tournament during Thanksgiving. The joy of her life was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and fur babies. Her fur baby Dolly was a trusted companion who never ran out of love for her. If she had one vice, it would be her home internet shopping for figurines and other trinkets for she never let a good sale get past her.
Darlene is survived by her son, Odie Ray Freeman, Jr. and wife Dee of Apache; daughter, Darla McDaniel and husband Norman, of Apache; eight grandchildren: Nicole; Justin; Tyler; Odie (III); Alexandrea; Tiffany; Amber; and Kasie; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter; Cash; Kannon; Payton; Colten; Carson; and Kelby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Odie Ray Freeman Sr.; sister, Mary Blackburn; grandson, Timothy Freeman; and niece, Gari Dawn Jessup.
