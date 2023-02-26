Darlene Joyce Tahdooahnippah Codopony-Mathews went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Joyce was born on Sept. 21, 1945, to Day and Lela (Yellowwolf) Tahdooahnippah in Lawton, OK, but was raised by Dick and Hazel (Yellowwolf) Codopony.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church in Indiahoma. Burial will be at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Viewings will be Sunday and Monday, 2-5 p.m. each day at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.
Joyce grew up in Cache and attended Cache schools where she graduated. While at Cache she was an outstanding student and athlete. She earned her Nursing Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Cameron University. In addition to serving as a nurse for much of her professional life, Joyce also worked for the Comanche Nation Social Services Department as a social worker and for the Comanche Nation Housing Authority as a Director of Housing Management. She proudly served as the Comanche Nation Princess in 1961 and later served as the original PIO Historian for the Comanche Nation Princess Sorority. Joyce also was an active member of the Ittanaha Club, a Native American student alumni organization at Cameron University.
From her union with Michael Boos they raised three sons. She is survived by three sons: Keith Boos and wife Liberty and Justin Boos of Cache and Christian Boos of Lawton and her beloved dog Joshy of the home; five step-children: Anetta Townsend, Janet Sue Shunkamolah, John Mathews, William M. Curleychief, and Ron T. Anquoe; two sisters: Lavena Honea of Cache and Marlene Cooper of Mustang; brother and wife: Patterson and Charlene Tahdooahnippah of Cache; daughter-in-law: Anita Doxtator of Lawton; grandchildren: Kreg Boos, Kristel Boos, and Kinzee Boos; great-grandchild: Zane Richey; and many nephews, nieces, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Alex Mathews and Leonard M. Anquoe; parents: Dick and Hazel Codopony and Day and Lela Tahdooahnippah; brothers: Leroy Tahdooahnippah, Videll Tahdooahnippah, Ferrill Codopony, Albert “Butch” Pahdocony, and Vincent Tahdooahnipph; grandparents: Oscar and Ada (Wyma) Yellowwolf, grandparents Tahdooanippah and Towaucy, Codopony and Tachey; brothers-in-law: Ben Honea and Benny Cooper; sisters-in-law: Sheila Tahdooahnippah and Luella Tahdooahnippah; and her pet dog Mootsie Gwah.