Darlene Joyce Tahdooahnippah Codopony-Mathews

Darlene Joyce Tahdooahnippah Codopony-Mathews went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Joyce was born on Sept. 21, 1945, to Day and Lela (Yellowwolf) Tahdooahnippah in Lawton, OK, but was raised by Dick and Hazel (Yellowwolf) Codopony.

