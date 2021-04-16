Darlene Dina Robertson, age 78 of Oakland, CA went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Darlene was born a twin in Okmulgee on Sept. 6, 1943 to Harber Johnson and Bettie (McHenry) Johnson. Her twin was the late Charlene Johnson Nevaquaya of Lawton. She was a proud descendant of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tribe. She attended Fort Sill Indian School where she graduated in 1961. After graduation, Darlene moved to San Jose and Oakland, CA where she married Wallace Robertson and retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Homeland Security. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Dorothy Ticeahkie of Lawton and her brother, Hugh (Ed) Johnson of Norman, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Harber and Bettie McHenry Johnson; her sisters: Loretta (Dee) Sloan, Betty (Base) Neal, Patsy Wahnee, Carolyn Niedo, and Charlene Nevaquaya; her brothers: Cy Johnson, Keeper Johnson, and Richard (Bo) Johnson; brother-in laws: Charles (Lindy) Ticeahkie and Frank Nevaquaya.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until Noon at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Highland with Rev. Fred C. Ticeahkie, Rev. Jan Ticeahkie and Rev. Sandy Ticeahkie officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.