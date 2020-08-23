Darlene “Deanie” Hovakah Wolf, 84, of Hobart, Oklahoma made her heavenly journey home on August 19, 2020. Darlene was a full blood member of the Kiowa Tribe and a direct descendent of Red Teepee, Tanedoah, Hobay Holah (Anxious to Kill/Wagon Trail Killer of dead enemies), Tsoodle, and Audle-Ko-ate-thay (Tall/handsome with long hair). Darlene’s Kiowa name was: Gkoon-ee-day-ahn-mah — (“Woman that came a long ways”} which was given to her by her great grandmother Tsah-Mah. She was born on August 16th, 1936 to Rev. William Hovakah Wolf and Mamie Sophia (Tsoodle) Wolf in her Grandmother’s (Kah-Tone-Pah-Hoodle) home in Zodletone, Oklahoma. Darlene grew up, attended and graduated from Bacone High School and then attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where she was the reigning Football Queen from 1956 to 2002. Darlene traveled extensively with the Bacone Choir where she interpreted each song including the Lord’s Prayer through Traditional Indian Sign Language. She received her degree in Radiology and Lab and established her career as a Radiology Technician working both for the Clinton Indian Hospital and the Lawton Indian Hospital where she retired. Darlene was an avid Thunder fan and OU Sooner Fan. She enjoyed attending Traditional Ceremonial Kiowa dances and powwows. Darlene was a member of the First American Indian Baptist Church in Hobart, Oklahoma and enjoyed attending Prayer meetings. She was a Kiowa Tribal Director for the American Indian Exposition and was selected as a 2020 AARP Native American Elder of the Year Award. Darlene was a faithful and devout believing Christian and left a legacy of a strong Christian Faith of which she deeply instilled within her children. Her favorite Bible Scripture was true of her to her last breath: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. One of Darlene’s other favorite Bible verse, Matthew 25:23, she heard first hand as she stepped over into Glory Land was: “Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” Through many sacrifices and her love for life she demonstrated her love for her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include:Children: Jose Joe (Hobay) Lucero of Hobart, OK Ben Lucero Hovakah Wolf of Hobart, OK Darin Zotigh & wife Lahoma Horse-Zotigh of Carnegie, OK Yvette Zotigh and Nick Hutchins of Medicine Park, OK Sophia & Husband James Cordova of Lawton, OKGrandchildren: Leah Gouge & husband David of Anadarko, OK Heather Wagner of Marshall, WI Roderick Zotigh of Carnegie, OK Kevin Zotigh of Colorado Springs, CO Travis Zotigh of Oklahoma City, OK Deanie Lucero of Anadarko, OK Glen Hovakah Ahhaitty of Manhatten, KS Melvin Lee Ahhaitty of Manhatten, KS Angela Cordova of Lawton, OK Margaret Destiny Lucero of Anadarko, OK James Cordova of Lawton, Oklahoma 13 Great Grandchildren1 Great, Great GrandchildA host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and other extended family members.Preceded in death by her Parents: Rev. William Hovakah Wolf and Mamie Sophia (Tsoodle) Wolf, Children: Walter Zotigh and DeeRenee Zotigh, Grandchildren: Shane Dean Zotigh, Benjamin Keith Zotigh, Sean Anthony Zotigh (Tone-tie-yah) and Thomas Bolig Zotigh.Visitation: 9:00 a.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 Family welcoming guest from 6:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart, OKFuneral: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 First American Baptist Church Hobart, OklahomaInterment: Elk Creek Indian Cemetery South of Hobart, Oklahoma
