Visitation services for Darlene Louise Ashton, 87, Lawton, will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life and final interment to be held at a later date in Minnesota.

Our precious mama, Darlene Ashton, earned her angel wings on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Oklahoma City, following a very sudden and unexpected illness.