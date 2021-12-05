Darien Evan “Spikeman” Satepeahtaw was delivered to earth by angels on July 31, 1993, to Margaret “Leslie” Kopepassah and Cornel Darin Satepeahtaw. He passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lawton. Darien was ushered through heaven’s gates walking arm in arm with his maternal grandfather, Lelbert Kopepassh Jr. There he was met by his maternal great-grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Ticeahkie-Pipestem; paternal grandparents, Laverne and Marie Satepeahtaw; maternal aunt, Pamela Ann Pipestem; maternal uncle, Blase Pipestem; paternal aunt, Bridgette Satepeahtaw; paternal uncle, Frederick “Choo Choo” Satepeahtaw; paternal uncle, Vernon Howie Toyekoyah; paternal cousin, Bryan Dale Satepeahtaw; and special family friend, Charity Dawn Ware.
Darien will continue to be loved and celebrated on earth by his mother, Leslie; maternal grandmother, Tina Pipestem-Kopepassah; aunt, Lisa Kopepassah; uncle, Lane Kopepassah; brother, Bivin “BJ” Davis Jr.; sister, Destiny “Toots” Kopepassah; brother, Gabriel Tyce Kopepassah; aunt, Angela Toehay-Wright; father, Cornel Satepeahtaw and companion Robin Diveley; aunt, Ladonna Kim Satepeahtaw; aunt, Carol Satepeahtaw; aunt, Amy Satepeahtaw; uncle, Leon Satepeahtaw; uncle Malcom Tallbird; uncle, Laverne Satepeahtaw Jr.; uncle, Lyndrith Satepeahtaw; uncle, Chabonne Leclair; and many other friends and family members.
Darien Evan was an angel who God lent to us for 28 breathtaking, amazing, and appreciative years. He was born in Carnegie, and attended MacArthur High School in Lawton. He graduated in May of 2012 and continued to attend MacArthur High School through the age of 21 years old while also attending the Goodwill Adult Daycare Center. During his years at MacArthur High School and MacArthur Middle School, Darien participated in Special Olympics. As a Special Olympics athlete he won numerous medals and ribbons for the baseball toss and several other events. One of his most liked events was bowling in which he excelled. One of his favorite times of the year, was the Oklahoma State Special Olympics Games held in Stillwater. During this week, he was full of smiles, laughter, and mostly pride. He was a very handsome and loving boy that had a brilliantly bright smile that lit up even the darkest corners. Darien was born on a sunshiny Saturday morning and as soon as his grandpa met him, he coined the nickname, “Spikeman,” because his hair stood straight up atop his head. Darien had an affection for stuffed animals, he thoroughly enjoyed collecting them, and he took two of them with him everywhere he went, Buddy and Tiger. He highly treasured and always wore wrist bands and ACE bandages. Darien loved to go on long drives in the country to look at the cows with his grandpa, trips to McDonald’s for Happy Meals with chocolate milk, and excursions to the Dollar Stores to go shopping. He could oftentimes be seen in the front seat alongside his grandma in her van calling the shots. He loved holidays, Halloween and Christmas the most. He dressed up each year and walked the neighborhood with his brothers and sister with his trick or treat bag held out proudly in front of him. Darien had two family dogs, Layla and Roxie, he loved them and they loved him back with as much passion and fervor. Although Darien was nonverbal, he certainly expressed himself well to all those around him and all those that knew him. He sang loudly along to country music playing on the radio and Native American songs while waving his left finger to the beat of the music. Throughout the years, he acquired other nicknames such as, Bubba, Onie, and Baby Evans. Darien was loved by his entire family and he never wanted for anything. Although Darien was born to Leslie, her family, especially her sister, Lisa, was very instrumental in his upbringing. He was everyone’s baby boy. Like his grandpa, Darien stood on the edge of the cliff each day of his life also. Darien did not know fear, he was extraordinarily strong, and had a pure and precious heart.
Celebration of Life Service will be at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Reverend Samuel Otis and Reverend Mike Boyiddle officiating. Burial will follow at Carnegie Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.