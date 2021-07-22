Danny Ray Thompson, 55 of Lawton, passed away on July 16, 2021.
Danny was born on March 18, 1966, in Lawton, to William and Joann Thompson. Danny worked as a butcher in meat processing. He enjoyed taking vacations traveling around the country. Winning back-to-back fantasy football championships and he went to see his favorite singers, hometown which is Graceland. He also enjoyed softball, golf and coaching his nephew’s baseball team and helping raise great young men.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Joann Thompson; brother, Jimmy Thompson; and his sister, Tina Hensley.
He is survived by his best friend, Scott Reed of Yukon; nephew, Nathan Thompson; nephew, Dalton Thompson of Lawton; Aaron Lambert of Lawton; niece, Jamie Hensley; nephew, Josh Hensley; nephew, Jason Payne of Lawton; nephew, Dillon Reed of Yukon; nephew, Ryan Reed of Yukon; nephew, Brayden Reed of Yukon; niece, Tonya Gallery of Lawton; nephew, Jason Jacob of Lawton; nephew, Antonio Thompson of Lawton; sister-in-law, Sue Lambert of Lawton; friends, Acosta, Scott and Cecilia of Lawton.
Funeral services for Danny Ray Thompson will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
