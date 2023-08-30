Danny Ray Hicks was born in French Camp, California on March 2, 1948, to Jim Robert and Bertha Fanny (McBride) Hicks. He passed away at his home in Apache on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 75.
A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache with Kip Ackley officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Lyndon Davis, Koby Davis, Jacob Sumter, D.D. Davis, Richie Davis, and Bobby Jarvis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Danny grew up in California and graduated from Manteca High School. He served in the Army where he earned the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Army Commendation. Throughout his life, he worked at a pallet company, an oilfield company, the City of Apache, and for Crews Funeral Home for 18 years. He was a member of the Brothers of the Third Wheel. His hobbies including fishing, watching NASCAR racing on television and in person, riding motorcycles, and mowing the yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; son, Cody Hicks; brother, Robert Hicks; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hicks and Betty Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Geraldene; daughter, Angie Hicks Johnson of Kentucky; grandchildren: Christopher Johnson, Crystal Johnson, and Bethany Johnson; brothers: Eldon Hicks and wife Gloria of Alaska, and Bobby Hicks of Duncan; sister-in-law, Phyllis Davis; and several nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Children’s Miracle Network or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Danny.