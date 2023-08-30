Danny Ray Hicks was born in French Camp, California on March 2, 1948, to Jim Robert and Bertha Fanny (McBride) Hicks. He passed away at his home in Apache on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 75.

A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache with Kip Ackley officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Lyndon Davis, Koby Davis, Jacob Sumter, D.D. Davis, Richie Davis, and Bobby Jarvis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you