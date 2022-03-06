Celebration of Life for Danny Pueblo Sr. was held Saturday March 5, 2022.
Danny Pueblo Sr. of Cache, took his last breath with family members by his side on Feb 20, 2022 at the age of 71. Danny was born June 12, 1950 at the USPHS Indian Hospital to Burnell Pueblo Sr. and Alene Pueblo of Cache. He attended Cache School and lived in Cache most of his life. During his time here on earth he was a jack of all trades. He worked as a derrick hand during the Oil Boom then he worked as a truck driver, mostly driving cross country for many years. During his truck driving days he got his degree in Small Engine Repair and in Diesel Mechanics In Okmulgee. Danny could fix anything with an engine in it and he could build just about anything he set his mind too. Him and his brother spent many years framing some of the most beautiful homes in our area, Danny’s last job before retiring was driving the Comanche Nation Transit bus which he enjoyed very much. Danny had a real genuine heart and it showed in the love that he had for his family and friends. He had a special kind of love for each one of his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them the most and he tried teaching them as many OIT’s as he possibly could. Danny loved collecting things and he loved shooting guns, playing darts, he liked to fish, he loved tending to his green garden and music has always just been in his soul, from country music to rock and roll. Danny’s smile was contagious, he had a beautiful spirit inside of him that could always shed some light and bring laughter to any situation.
Danny will always be in our hearts, our souls and our memories For Ever and Ever. Every hour that we are left wondering this earth without him will just be another hour that we will miss him and look forward to seeing him again someday.
Danny has gone home to join his mother, Alene Gembacz, father, Burnell Pueblo Sr. and brother, Burnell Pueblo Jr.
He has left behind his wife of 45 years, Glenda Pueblo; three sons: Danny Pueblo Jr. and Gayle of Cache; Terry Pueblo and Keri of Lawton; and Joseph Pueblo of Okla City; two daughters: Cheryl Pueblo of Indiahoma and Danyel Pueblo and Cody Mansel of Lawton; two brothers: Hugh (Jay) Pebeashy of Oklahoma City and Randy Gembacz of Cache; 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Danny also left behind life-long, loyal, loving friends that are too many to count!
Although Danny’s physical being may be gone, may we all be blessed to have his easy going spirit continue to live inside each and everyone of us and may the sight of his smile, the wisdom of his outlaw ways and the sound of his laughter play in our hearts Forever and Ever Amen.
The sun must set to rise again, here’s to you Danny Pueblo Sr., here’s to You and High Noon In Heaven with a few good family and friends.