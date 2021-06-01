Celebration of Life service for Danny Joe Garza of Walters, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Open Door Church of God in Walters with Roger Noland and Patrick McClung officiating.
Inurnment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery with military honors on Thursday, June 10 at 11 a.m. with the procession beginning at Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 10 a.m. CIVA will be in charge of the funeral detail and Comanche Nation Police will provide a twenty-one gun salute.
Retired Master Police Officer Danny Joe Garza, 66, of Walters, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home in Walters. He was born Jan. 31, 1955 in Mannheim, Germany to Santiago R. and Gerda E. (Klauder) Garza. He graduated from Lawton High School where he was a member of ROTC and immediately following graduation joined the Marines. After serving his country and receiving an Honorable Discharge, he served in the National Guard for 10 years, became a police officer and served for over 40 years, including the Norman and Walters Police Department. During his career he was a K-9 officer for many years, exhibiting his dedication to the safety of all through his training and commitment with his canine partners at his side.
He wonderfully impacted many lives with his kindness, caring and colorful demeanor. Always vigilant, he would minister to those he knew and loved and to those he just met because no one was a stranger to him. While sharing life lessons that you would inevitably find yourself being grateful for later, he could be mischievous and that made him all the more endearing to us all.
Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Angela Garza; daughters: Andrea Danielle Garza and Christina Marthers and husband Brandon; son, Alvin Figueroa; two brothers: Santiago “Jim” Garza, III and wife Jerrilyn, and Gary Garza and wife Annette; three sisters: Yolanda Wade; Gerda Cox and husband Ed, and Melinda Garza; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his four Thai daughters; special adopted son, John Roa and family, many nieces and nephews and his two dogs: Texas and Okie.
Danny was preceded in death by his beloved parents; two brothers: Gilberto and Armando Garza, and two sisters: Dolores Hubbard and Belinda Suson.