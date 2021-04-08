Danny Carson, 60 years of age, of Apache, was called upon to join our Lord and Savior Sunday morning on April 4, 2021.
A viewing will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Thursday Noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Apache.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Paul Carson Sr. and Nathalene (Longhat) Carson; siblings: Diania Carson, Patricia Haider, Sandra Sullivan, and Russell Carson.
He leaves behind his life partner Karen Stroud of Apache; siblings: Paul Carson Jr. of Anadarko; Lillian Marie Boydstun of Chickasha; Michael Carson of Fort Cobb; Roberson Carson of Arthur City, TX, and Robert Carson of Apache; four children: Nathan Wells of Hinton; Jeremy Carson of Moore; Justin Carson of Cyril and Corey Carson of Lawton; and Aaron Carson of Apache whom he helped raise as his own. Danny also leaves behind nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 31 nephews and nieces, many great-nephews and nieces, and several cousins.
Danny spent most of his life in the Apache area including Fort Cobb, Broxton and Cyril. Danny was an all-around athlete and very competitive in everything he did. He worked as a farmer, rancher, and carpenter in Lawton. Some of the things he enjoyed were fishing, going to the lake, and most anything that included family and friends. He played baseball, basketball, and softball in his early life. He enjoyed playing darts, dominoes, horseshoes and billiards. He spent much of his free time watching western movies and tv shows as well as listening to music. Most of his time, however, was spent with his life partner Karen Kaye.
The Carson Family would like to thank all our friends and alike who expressed their condolences and sent prayers. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the First Baptist Church of Apache for allowing us to use their facilities so that we were able to hold a memorial service in Danny’s honor.