Danney Dean Forbis passed away on Tuesday, July, 27, 2021. He was 84 years old. Danney was a child of God and loved his Lord and Savior eternally. He was born on Feb. 17, 1937 in Hart County, Kentucky to Harvey Coleman Forbis and Dana Hensley Forbis. He was a loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandparent and best friend to many. Danney was a United States Army Vietnam-era Veteran (Sgt. E-5) who loved gospel and bluegrass music. He was an avid bird hunter and a successful businessman for fifty-one years, owning Forbis Auto Sales and Eastside Salvage in Lawton and Oklahoma City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Coleman Forbis and Dana Hensley Forbis, his late wife Madelyn Cox Forbis, and brother, Desmond Elwood Forbis, grandparents, James (PaPa Jim) Coleman Forbis and Rosa Francis (MaMa Fanny) Adams Forbis.
Danney is survived by his wife Sue Forbis, of the home; four children: Rhonda Forbis Crawford (David); Steve Forbis; Michael Forbis (Donna); Duane Scott Forbis (Tina) and step-daughter Mindy Gentile (Bo); brother, Dewayne Forbis (Janan), sister-in-law, Sue Morgan Forbis; nieces: Devonda Forbis Chronister (Scott); Nicole Forbis Sexton (Mike); Natalie Forbis Hughes (Joey); nephew, Dawling J. Forbis (Diana); grandchildren: Brandon Hart (Lindsey); Lauren Hart Eichler (Brandon); Laci Forbis Hathcock (Zeke); Sami Stone (Luke); Kenzie Forbis; Dallon Forbis; Tré Gentile; Jana Forbis; Carson Forbis; Lawson Forbis; and Greysen Forbis; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial with military honors will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
