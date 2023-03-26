D’Ann Ortega, 58, of Cache was called home unexpectedly on March 23, 2023. She was born on Aug. 12, 1964 to Bob Miller and Barbara Ann Chasenah in Lawton.
D’Ann loved shopping and couldn’t resist anything that was bright, shiny, and had a lot of bling. She loved planting flowers, but only if her husband was the one planting them. She said he was the one with the green thumb, not her. She loved to cook, she could cook just about anything, but frybread and Mexican dishes were her specialty. She loved to spend time with the Lord and spent many hours praying for everyone. And if it was advice you needed, you can almost guarantee that it was going to come with the word of God. She was a Chaplain out of Southwest Behavior Center. She loved her church family, and if the church door was open, she was there. She absolutely loved her grandbabies. She enjoyed going to powwows. She always made sure her husband had the powwow chairs loaded and ready to go. She was a Certified Travel Agent, a Montessori Teacher, and a Safety Officer for Bar-S but her favorite job was being a Postal Carrier for Cache. And she loved her OU football.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Ramon Ortega; daughters: Reina Ortega and Kristin Ortega-Archey; son-in-love, Steven Archey; four grandchildren: Preston Ortega, Praisley Ortega, Elijah Archey, and Christian Archey; sister, Cheryl Knight; brother, Richard Miller; sisters-in-love: Vivian Florez and Sylvia Florez; brother-in-love, David Ortega; and many families and friends that will greatly miss the love and laughter she brought into this world.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gregory Weryavah; sisters: Linda Sue Lorentz and Shelly Sanchez; mother-in-law, Mary Alba; and father-in-law, Frank Ortega Sr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at The Christian Center located at 2405 SW Lee Blvd. Lawton. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Flowers can be sent to the Comanche Nation Funeral Home by noon on Tuesday.