D’Ann Ortega, 58, of Cache was called home unexpectedly on March 23, 2023. She was born on Aug. 12, 1964 to Bob Miller and Barbara Ann Chasenah in Lawton.

D’Ann loved shopping and couldn’t resist anything that was bright, shiny, and had a lot of bling. She loved planting flowers, but only if her husband was the one planting them. She said he was the one with the green thumb, not her. She loved to cook, she could cook just about anything, but frybread and Mexican dishes were her specialty. She loved to spend time with the Lord and spent many hours praying for everyone. And if it was advice you needed, you can almost guarantee that it was going to come with the word of God. She was a Chaplain out of Southwest Behavior Center. She loved her church family, and if the church door was open, she was there. She absolutely loved her grandbabies. She enjoyed going to powwows. She always made sure her husband had the powwow chairs loaded and ready to go. She was a Certified Travel Agent, a Montessori Teacher, and a Safety Officer for Bar-S but her favorite job was being a Postal Carrier for Cache. And she loved her OU football.

Tags

Recommended for you