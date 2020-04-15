Viewing for Daniel Waldroop will be on Thursday, April 16 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19; a private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, OK
Daniel passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Daniel was born on December 6, 1920 in Mangum, OK to Guy and Mary Elizabeth Waldroop. He was raised on a farm and went to school in Mangum. He graduated from Mangum High School in 1938. While he was on his senior trip; instead of getting on the bus and going back home, he decided to hitchhike to California. Once he got to California, he made sure to send his mother a post card to let the family know where he was. He worked various jobs. One of the jobs he was contracted to do was to build airplanes. In 1941, he turned 21; the day after his birthday Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Because the job he did was so important, he was not allowed to go into the U.S. Navy until that contract was completed. Finally, on May 10, 1943 he went off to serve in the Navy on a ship deployed in the South Pacific. Daniel served his country honorably in the war and was released from the Navy on December 19, 1945. After getting out of the Navy, he went to work for the National Cash Register Company (NCR). Daniel took a transfer with the company to Kansas and eventually ended up taking a transfer to work for NCR in Lawton, OK. On July 15, 1971 he Married Karen (Hodell) Linsenbarth. In 1973, he and Karin opened their own business. Daniel was the proud owner and operator of City Cash Register on Lee Blvd. He owned the company until his retirement in 1998. Daniel was a member of the DAV and the VFW. Daniel was a God fearing and hardworking man who loved his family. He truly was a great American.
He is survived by his wife Karen; his sons and their wives: Daniel and Trudy Waldroop, and Charles and Patricia Linsenbarth; his daughters and son in law: Peggy and Kenneth Dunn and Gloria Mueller; his brother Raymond Waldroop and his wife Margie; his sister: Ava Thompson and her husband Jack; his sons in law: Walter Gillispie and John Cody; his sister in law: Glenda Waldroop. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters: Karen Cody, Maxine Jeffries and Sandra Gillispie; his brothers: Ed and Jack Waldroop; his sisters: Margaret Simmons, Mabel Sadler and Christine Knight; his brothers in law: J.L. Simmons and Bayard Sadler; his sister in law: Lee Waldroop
