Daniel Theodore Elam Jr. went to his heavenly home on Saturday June 4, 2022.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday June 10, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from noon until 4 p.m.
Daniel was born Nov. 2, 1988 in Lawton to Deborah Tahah and Daniel Theodore Elam Sr. Daniel graduated from Cache High School. Daniel entered the USMC in Oklahoma City and served honorably he was discharged UMCS Art Det at Fort Sill. Daniel received the National Defense Service Medal, Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, Certificate of Appreciation, NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan and the Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award) Certificate of Appreciation and the Marksman Marksmanship Badge.
Daniel was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He enjoyed listening to music and watching the TV show Supernatural. He was an avid Star Wars fan, loved comics and spending time with his family and friends. Daniel was a cook at the Sonic Drive Inn.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Tahah and partner, Terrell Wermy; father, Daniel T. Elam Sr.; brothers: Allen C. Elam; Ethen R. Elam, and Lindley Dale Chaney Jr.; sisters: Kirsten Menefee; Trina Marie Elam, and Isabella Rae Elam; grandmothers: Dana Chibitty Bedeker; Lena McClung Chibitty; Jolene Tahah; Lahoma Knight, and Betty Chasenah; aunts: Krin Elam; Norma Davis; Vicki Kosechata; Judy Tahah, and Dyana Lowe; uncles: Leonard Elam; Wayne Elam; Alert Whedbee Jr.; Marlon V. Tahah and spouse, Janet Tahah; special nephew, Olajawon Menefee; special nieces: A’Layah Jones; Ki’Ara Jones; Jolene Gardner; Dalanie Gardner.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Lindley Dale Chaney Sr., grandparents: Mead Chibitty and Norene Saupitty Chibitty; grandpa, Helmar V. Tahah, and grandma, Thelma Maxine Chaney; uncles: Kenneth N. Elam Jr. and Kenneth L. Saupitty; aunts: Marlene Ulloa and Mary Ann Morrow; and cousin, Nathan Allen Morrow.