Memorial service for Daniel Talavera will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in the new Elgin Public Schools Performing Arts Center with Rev. Mike Keahbone, pastor of First Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family has requested that those attending the service bring a picture of Dan with their student athlete or a little note telling a story about Dan and leave it in the baskets provided.
Daniel Talavera, age 52, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Lawton. He was born Oct. 27, 1969 in El Paso, Texas to Ramon and Justa M. (Agudo) Talavera. He grew up in Lawton and attended Brockland Elementary School, Eisenhower Junior High School and graduated from Eisenhower High School. Daniel received a Bachelor’s degree in Health & Physical Education from Cameron University where he was a founding member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He enjoyed Civil War history, John Wayne movies, and was an avid gun enthusiast. He became an athletic trainer while at Cameron University and had worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as a physical therapist tech. He enjoyed being around family and student athletes and was always willing to help others. He was an avid OU and Green Bay Packers fan. Daniel also liked to fish. He became a certified teacher in 1995. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Marlow, life member of the National Rifle Association, National Athletic Trainers Association, Mid-America Athletic Trainers Association, Oklahoma Athletic Trainers Association and had been a member of Certified Athletic Trainers (ATC) for over 20 years.
He is survived by his mother, Justa M. Talavera, Lawton; three brothers: Marcos L. Talavera, Lawton; Alberto Talavera, Lawton and Ramon Talavera Jr., Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Judy Rothschild and her husband, Lefty Skiffington, Lawton; two nephews: Blake Victor Rothschild, Minot, North Dakota and Gary Arnold, Oklahoma City and a niece Tandy Torres, Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.