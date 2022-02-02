Daniel Omar Bennett, age 39, was born in Tulsa, on Nov. 10, 1982 to James and Myron Bennett. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, due to complications from COVID-19.
Daniel attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from the MacArthur High School Class of 2001. Following his graduation, he attended Bacone College in Muskogee, where he played college football. In 2003, he married Isabel Grijalva and to this union was Daniela Bennett. They later divorced. In 2010, he met his fiance’ Jennifer McCoy and to this union was Samson Bennett. Daniel loved his family dearly and he was a very devoted, fun-loving father. One of his favorite things to do was taking his family to the movies and spending time with loved ones and friends.
Daniel is often described by his close friends as a “nerdy jock”. He loved all things comic books and most of all, Superman. He was constantly learning about new technology. He often enjoyed bodybuilding and working out with his cousins. Daniel loved to cook anything and everything and always put his own spin on a recipe to make it even better. He spent every chance he could at Abel Racing in Midwest City, with his great friends. Daniel really loved race cars and the faster the better.
Daniel was a jack of all trades when it came to employment. He spent several years in sales and he worked in the oil and gas industry. However, he soon realized that he had a love for real estate and went on to become a real estate broker. Daniel owned his own real estate company, Dream Chasers Realty Inc. and was determined to dominate the real estate market in Oklahoma.
Daniel is survived by his father, James Bennett; his fiance’, Jennifer McCoy; a daughter, Daniela “Danny” Bennett; a son, Samson “Sammy” Bennett; his brother, Jehramy Bennett (Martha); his sister, Leah Bennett; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Daniel is preceded by his mother, Myron Bennett; his maternal grandparents, Elton and Eula James; his paternal grandparents, James and Mary Bennett, and an uncle, Dorsey James.
The wake is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021, 4 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 4, 2021, 4 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, 73139. The homegoing funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, 73139. The funeral service live stream will be available at Resthavenokc.com (Click on: Tributes). Burial is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 NW Cache Road, Lawton. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Resthaven Funeral Home. Donations may be offered at In Memory of Daniel Bennett, https://gofund.me/9b05c36f.
Please remember that we are following and staying in compliance with SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. Therefore, we are asking EVERYONE to WEAR A MASK and seat yourselves accordingly. Thanks so much for your cooperation and attention to this matter.