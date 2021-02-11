Daniel Norman Hayes, age 77, of Lawton passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at his residence.
Daniel was born on Dec. 6, 1943 in Sedalia, Missouri to George Irwin and Prudence Crawford Hayes. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, where he received numerous awards, medals and commendations during his service time. He has been a proud resident of Oklahoma since 1977. He contracted for the United States Government for twenty years, mostly in the Middle East. That is where he met his dear wife Leah, during the late 1990’s and they were united in marriage in 2000.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Prudence Hayes and three brothers: Donald Hayes, Martin Hayes and Reggie Hayes.
Daniel is survived by three sons: Lonn A. Hayes; Elton S. Hayes and Craig S. Hayes; one stepdaughter, Magieniore Ducha; three daughters-in-law: Lisa Hayes, Kim Bononcini-Hayes and Navida Hayes; grandchildren: Luna Hayes, Lucas Hayes and Mozziah Ducha; sister-in-law, Inez Hayes; sisters: Kathryn Johnson and Patricia (Hayes) Messer; brother-in-law, Leon Johnson and brother, James “Jimmy” Hayes along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Daniel Norman Hayes will be on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
