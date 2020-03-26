A private graveside service for Daniel Moreno will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the coronavirus 19.
Daniel Artemio Moreno, 51, of Anadarko, Oklahoma died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born October 1, 1968 in Anadarko to Artemio and Maria (Pantojo) Moreno.
Daniel graduated from Gracemont High School in 1986. He had served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 2008 and was awarded the Bronze Star. In 2001 he began his career with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and currently held the rank of Lieutenant. He served at a Trooper (Badge #456) in Grady and Caddo County. He was promoted in 2013 as Lieutenant (Badge #81) while serving in the Lawton area. He was currently serving at H.E. Bailey Turnpike since 2015.
He married Carla Filipi on February 28, 1998 in Chickasha, OK.
He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Samuel Joe Neal.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Carla Moreno;
Daughters: Danielle Moreno and Ashley Moreno;
His parents: Artemio “Timmy” and Maria Moreno; Sister, Maria Neal; Brothers: Ruben Moreno and his wife, Kathleena; and Raul Moreno.
