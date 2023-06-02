Funeral Mass for Daniel J. Abeyta, Sr. will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, with Rev. Thomas Nallapatti, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in the Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Monday, followed by a time of visitation at the funeral home.
Daniel J. Abeyta, 76, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Daniel was born on Jan. 18, 1947, in Cimarron, New Mexico to George and Dolores (Sanchez) Abeyta.
Daniel grew up in Lander, Wyoming, graduating from Lander Vocational High School in 1965. After high school he worked as a meat cutter until going to work in the oilfield in 1972. He married the love of his life Josephine J. Washakie on Feb. 6, 1965, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He worked various jobs in the oilfield, his last position was as a Completion Tool Hand until his retirement in 2010. In 2010 they moved to Lawton to be close to their children and grandchildren.
He loved anything outdoors, but his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and doing woodworking, especially making clocks. He loved spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man you could depend on and will be missed by those that knew him.
Daniel is survived by his wife of the home, Josephine J. Abeyta; daughter, Cella Abeyta; son, Dominique J. Abeyta and wife Cindy, 14 grandchildren: Brittany Jessie and husband Jay, Jonathan Archuleta, Daniel J. Abeyta III, Angel Comte, Chance Abeyta and wife Amber, Christian Archuleta and wife KD, Isaiah Abeyta, Dominique Jackson and husband Colton, Rowdy Abeyta, Rachel Abeyta, Titan Abeyta, Hunter Abeyta, Lena Abeyta, and Koda Abeyta; 13 great-grandchildren: Jonathan Jessie, Jadyn Webb, Tye Comte, Skyelynn Comte, Kai Washakie Abeyta, Taos Abeyta, Forest Abeyta, CJ Washakie Abeyta, Riott Washakie Abeyta, Mateo Abeyta, Tzaphora Abeyta, Lucas Abeyta and Kanelo Abeyta; one great great-grandchild, Josiah Bradford; one brother, Cornelius Abeyta; one sister, Elizabeth Mace, and one daughter-in-law, Carrie Michele Abeyta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Daniel Joseph Abeyta Jr.; two brothers:
Edward Abeyta and Jim Abeyta, and one sister Georgia Hernandez.