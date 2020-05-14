Funeral services for immediate family for Daniel Glenn Wilturner, age 66 will be at 8:30 A.M.—Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue.) in Lawton, with Dr. Michael Logan, pastor, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.—Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services--Lawton.
DEATH/BURIAL. Daniel Wilturner died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with be at Fort Sill National Cemetery—Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born June 29, 1953 to Verna and Joseph Wilturner in New Iberia, LA. He attended school at Charlton Pollard High School in Beaumont, TX. After military service in the Army, he worked as a mechanic and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. In 1998, he married Linda Kay Smith
Cherishing his memory are the survivors: His wife, Linda; two sons, Daniel, Jr. (Sophia) and Brian Keith (Andrea); four daughters, Tracy Wilturner, Danielle Wilturner, Latrice Bailey and Danielle Wilturner; three sisters; five brothers; twenty grandchildren; one great grandson; numerous nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.