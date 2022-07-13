Funeral Mass for Daniel E. Conway will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery, east of Lawton, Oklahoma under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Daniel E. Conway, 68, Lawton, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Lawton. He was born May 24, 1954 in Lawton to James and Anna (Altebaumer) Conway. Daniel graduated from Lawton High School in 1972. On December 3, 1977 he married the love of his life, Jean Marie Ketchum. Daniel’s career spanned over 40 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He was hired as a contractor to help build the plant and was later hired to work there. He ended his career there as a HVAC maintenance technician.
Daniel was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton. He was also a member of The Grand National Horsemen’s Association where he served in numerous positions through the years.
Survivors include his two children: Christopher Conway and wife Kelli of Lindsay, Oklahoma, Courtney Sullivan and husband Josh of Lawton, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Cora, Abilene, and Jentry Sullivan, two foster grandchildren: two brothers: Leroy Conway and wife Zari of Lawton, Oklahoma, Mark Conway, Lawton, Oklahoma; nine nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church or your local FFA chapter in his honor.