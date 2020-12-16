A service celebrating the life of Daniel “Danny” Paul Craig will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at The Christian Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Daniel “Danny” Paul Craig went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the age of 47. He was born April 12, 1973 in Lawton, to Paul A. and LeJeune (Smith) Craig. He grew up in Lawton and attended Tomlinson Junior High and Lawton Christian School, later attending classes at Great Plains Area Vo-Tech where he received his welding certificate. He married Jennifer Wilder on June 26, 1993 in Duncan. Into this union, daughter Megan was born in 1996 and son Brandon was born in 2001.
Danny was an outstanding craftsman and worked for Tru Trail Trailers and Larrance Tank in Lawton. He was a co-founder and member of The Christian Center where his father serves as pastor. Danny was involved in the life of the church from a young age. As a teenager, he worked in many capacities at the church, even as he held other jobs. For the past 20 plus years, as the church grew, he was able to use his construction/woodworking ability to build every aspect of The Christian Center and Camp Faith as it is today, as well as assisted in building the church’s radio station of KJRF 91.1 FM. He also served as the church’s Children’s Pastor and Children’s Camp Director for the past 10 years writing his own curriculum for each week’s lesson.
Danny’s favorite thing to do when he got home from work each day was spend time with his family and play with his dogs, Daisy and Gracie. He loved taking Daisy and Gracie for hikes at his favorite place, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Danny loved adventure and always made sure he took his family on summer vacation every year. He was a huge OU and Dallas Cowboys football fan. Danny most loved being his children’s biggest supporter being involved in every aspect of their lives and attending his children’s sporting events. He even built his daughter a clogging studio and helped her run the organization, he coached his son’s soccer teams, and he traveled with his son’s high school band delivering the instruments to every football game and event.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his children: Megan Craig and Brandon Craig; his parents, Pastor Paul and LeJeune Craig, Lawton; his sister and brother-in-law, Cami and Dustin Wyatt, Cache; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Cathy Wilder, Duncan; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Becky Wilder, Keller, Texas; two nephews and a niece, Jaggar, Sarah and Andrew.
His paternal and maternal grandparents preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/medical-billfuneral-expense-for-daniel-paul-craig
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.