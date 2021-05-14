Daniel “Danny” Frank Osborne went to his heavenly home early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 65. Danny was born at Ft. Sill, on March 6, 1956, to Master Sgt. Joseph and Autherine Pounds Osborne.
He is survived by his sisters: Mary Jane Hogard of Fletcher; Loretta Ann Brewer and husband David of Estes Park, CO; and Linda “Sue” Cook and husband Danny of Wichita Falls, TX; nephews: Kirk Glasby and wife Laura; Keith Glasby and wife Melody; Mark Hogard and wife Kathy; Scott Hogard and fiancé Donna; Darren Osborne and wife Sandy; Toby Osborne and wife Mandy; Larry Cook and wife Jill; nieces: Lori Maloy and husband Robbie; and Cissy Haddox and husband Richard and numerous great-nephews and nieces. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Autherine Osborne, his brother Joe Wayne Osborne, and nephew Todd Osborne.
Danny grew up in Lawton. He attended Garfield Elementary School and studied under Mrs. Estrada and Mrs. Konnepecke. In 1973, the family moved to Fletcher. Danny continued his studies at the Col. Robert E Greiner School for the Handicapped for many years. Daniel loved participating in the Oklahoma Special Olympics, winning many medals in swimming, track and bowling. Daniel was passionate about football, especially his Dallas Cowboys, OSU, & OU. He has many ball caps from his favorite teams. His favorite coach was Tom Landry who sent him his first Dallas Cowboys jacket and several autographed pictures of team players.
Viewing will be at the Fletcher Funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Fletcher, with burial following at the Fletcher Cemetery. Visit fletcherfbc.com for a link to a live stream of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Center of Family Love, PO BOX 245, Okarche, OK 73762, or First Baptist Church, Fletcher, OK 73541.
