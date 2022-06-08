Daniel Cruz Flores, age 33, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
A graduate of Elgin High School, Daniel proudly served four years in the USMC, joining in June 2008. Daniel served three tours in Afghanistan and earned many awards including National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Meritorious Mast (2nd Award), Sea Service Deployment (2nd Award), Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 3 Stars, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Expert Rifle Badge.
Active in his church, Daniel was an altar server until he was 18 years old. Daniel regularly helped with church services including Sunday breakfast, fundraisers, and youth activities. A lover of nature and outdoor adventure, Daniel enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. The Wichita Mountains was his favorite destination where it brought him much peace after the war. Daniel believed it could do the same for other veterans. Daniel was always a loving father to his son, Daniel Rocko Flores. Daniel will also be remembered for his generous heart, his infectious smile, his love of music, and his entertaining stories to his nieces and nephews.
Daniel is remembered by many friends and is survived by his son, Daniel Rocko Flores; father, Jose F. Flores Sr.; stepmother, Margie J. Flores; mother, Anja Parker; brother, Jose F. Flores Jr.; brother, Jessie Flores and sister-in-law Marlo; sister, Yolanda V. Tschann and brother-in-law Jean Michel; sister, Manuela I. Torres; brother, Kevin Parker; niece, Narissa E. Flores; nephew, Jose Javier Flores; niece, Bailey Ruggieri; niece, Angelica Flores; nephew, Jessie D. Flores; niece, Lola S. Flores; nephew, Miguel I. Tschann; niece, Alexandria Hubbard; nephew, Gabriel Flores; cousin, David Rafanan; cousin, Juan Cruz Flores Jr.; cousin, Macolvia Castro; cousin, Narciso Flores; cousin, Francisco Flores; cousin, Chavela Flores and numerous family members in Germany.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Ann Church, 8492 State Highway 17, Elgin, with Father Michael Wheelahan officiating. Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery at 11 a.m..
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Elgin Funeral Home, 602 A Street, Elgin. Thursday’s viewing will be followed by Rosary Prayer at 6 p.m.
Daniel’s father wants to express his son was a true hero. Semper Fidelis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fletcherandelginfuneral.com.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.