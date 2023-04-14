BRYAN, Texas — Daniel Brent Jay passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the presence of his family members after a lengthy illness. Danny (as he was best known) was born in Sweetwater, Texas, on Aug. 27, 1956, to Bonnie and Clyde Jay. Danny took great joy in sharing that his parents were also in the banking business as well as having such famous names. Their story is probably the source of Danny’s talent for telling jokes and funny stories — he was always looking for ways to make others smile. And most people who knew Danny will tell you that he always left them with a laugh.

After graduating from high school, Danny attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, in the fall of 1974, where he joined the Corps of Cadets as a baritone player in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He was assigned to Maroon Band, which was renamed as the Artillery Band as he began his junior year. His passion for cadet life led to his being selected as a member of the prestigious Aggie Band Bugle Rank for his senior year. A member of the Aggie Class of 1978, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and received an Army ROTC commission on Dec. 9, 1978.

Recommended for you