Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
Matthew 11:28-30
Dana Kay Bagley, a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly; yet, peacefully in her home Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Dana was born Nov. 5, 1958 to John William and Juanita “Ruth” (Harrison) Hennessee in Lawton. She was the “baby” of the family, being the youngest of six children, all of whom she loved dearly. She graduated from Lawton High School with the Class of 1977. She was a devoted wife and friend to her husband, Ernie Bagley, for over 37 years. Together they were able to blend a beautiful family of five children.
Dana and Ernie were the proud owners of Great Plains Auto Parts and loved to provide service to their local and surrounding communities. When Ernie first told Dana she was going to run a parts store she said, “I can’t do that! I don’t know anything about parts or cars!” As time would tell, Dana came to not only know parts; and know them well, she became a staple in all of Kiowa County. It was more than just a business to her, it was a way for her to serve and support others. She truly cared about her patrons and enjoyed her daily interactions with the people who walked through the doors. Though she loved her community, nothing trumped her love for her family. Dana dedicated her life to loving and caring for them; her family was her pride and joy. Her infectious smile, laugh, and her sweet Southern ‘twang is something we will all miss and long to hear once more.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ruth and John Hennessee; and her two brothers, Charles Hennessee and Dale Hennessee.
She is survived by her husband, Ernie Bagley of the home; five children: Misty Lamp and husband, Brian of West Virginia; Shane Bagley and fiancé, Denise Reese of Iowa Park, TX; Tamara Jennings and husband, Ryan of Cooperton; Joshua Bagley of Mountain View; Lindsey Clift and husband, Tyler of Anadarko; 12 grandchildren: Zoe; Demi; and Lilly Lamp; Joshua “Caleb” Bagley; Nate, Rylan; and Rostyn Jennings (who knew her as “Nana”); Mason Bagley (who knew her as “Nanny”); William “Liam”; Claire; Remington; and Sawyer Clift (who knew her as “Neena”). Two brothers: John Paul Hennessee and Billy Hennessee; and one sister, Pam Hennessee-Ritter.
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” — John 11:25-26
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Pentecostal Holiness Church, Mountain View.