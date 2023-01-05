Funeral service for Dana D. Forgy, 81, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Harley Davidson, of Western Hills Church of Christ and Rev. Don Barnes, Retired Minister officiating.

Dana D. Forgy went to be with his Heavenly Father on New Year’s Day.