Funeral service for Dana D. Forgy, 81, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Harley Davidson, of Western Hills Church of Christ and Rev. Don Barnes, Retired Minister officiating.
Dana D. Forgy went to be with his Heavenly Father on New Year’s Day.
Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Viewing will be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the funeral home with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends to be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Dana was born in a farmhouse southeast of Temple, on July 14, 1941 to Lannie and Audean Stone Forgy. Dana’s family moved to Lawton during World War II. He attended barber college in 1960, but his true passion was selling cars. He married June Kindred Forgy in November 1961. The couple celebrated 61 years together in 2022. Dana gave his life to Jesus in 1962.
Dana began his career selling automobiles in his late teens, working for “Mad Man Madden” and many other dealers until he started his own business in 1963. He operated Dana Forgy Motors until the time of his death. He loved his family more than anything in the world and had a huge heart for animals.
He is survived by his wife of the home; his sister, Doris Newsome and daughters: Amber Cole and Ashley Konermann and husband Chad; six grandchildren: Cheyenne Cole, Cady Cole, Aidan Cole, Aaron Look, Jake Konermann and Grace Konermann.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother and brother Ronald Forgy.
The family sends a special thanks to Evergreen Healthcare in Burkburnett, Texas for providing excellent care.
Dana leaves behind an honorable legacy of love and compassion.