Dan married Mija Bak on February 2, 1982 in Seoul, Korea. They have been married 38 years. Dan loved his wife and his beautiful home life. He also enjoyed golfing, watching TV, the many family visits from Texas and Korea along with working at Georgia Pacific. Dan was drafted into the United States Army in April 1973 and he retired as an Meteorological Section Chief in March 1993. While serving in the army he had three tours in Korea, one in Germany, and one in Thailand. He began work with Temple Inland in 1993, which later became Georgia Pacific and retired on June 26, 2020.
Dan is survived by his wife Mija; brother Steve Atchley and his wife Linda, of Georgia; uncle James Atchley and his wife Margaret, of South Lake, Texas; 2 cousins: Rick Atchley and his wife Jamie, of South Lake, Texas and Mark Atchley and his wife Debbie Grapevine, Texas; as well as 3 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan & Ruby Atchley and sister Pam Atchley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fletcher First Baptist Church, PO Box 359, Fletcher, OK 73541