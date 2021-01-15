Funeral service for Dale Wilson Coody age 84, of rural Lawton, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Letitia Baptist Church with Dr. Tony Nickel and Dr. Tim Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Letitia Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Coody passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
Dale Wilson Coody was born at home, northeast of Lawton, on Aug. 16, 1936, to Homer E. “Chink” and Brooksie Beatrice (Wilson) Coody. At the age of six, he began school at Franklin and later transferred to Elgin Grade School. In 1949, Papa “Chink” Coody purchased the current Pumpkin Center farm and Dale began attending Central High School where he graduated in 1954. As a teenager, Dale attended Central Baptist Church in the Central High community where he made the most important decision of his life and asked Jesus to be his Savior. Not long after, at Falls Creek Baptist Assembly, Dale committed his life to Christian ministry.
Dale briefly attended Cameron College in Lawton and East Central in Ada. Taking a break from hay hauling in the summer of 1955, Dale and a friend took a weekend trip to San Antonio, Texas where he met a young brunette soon to be a college freshman on a blind double date. When he asked where she would be attending college, she replied, “Hardin Simmons University”. In return, she asked him where he would be attending college and he replied, “Hardin Simmons University.” On his return home, neither he nor his friend knew where the school was located.
In the fall, Dale met Ann when she arrived on campus. They were an item off and on until they married on Aug. 8, 1959. Dale graduated from Hardin Simmons with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Religious Education. After their honeymoon, they settled in Texas, where Dale served churches as music and educational director. On Sept. 13, 1960, he and Ann gave birth to their son Jeff in Beeville, Texas. In 1962, they moved to Tulsa, and on the way, Nina was born in Lawton on March 8th.
In the mid-60s, Dale and Ann returned to Lawton and began serving churches in revivals and concerts all over the United States. They recorded five gospel LP albums during that time. Dale purchased a farm east of Lawton that began his successful ventures in agriculture. He grew up on a dairy farm and would not be content until he owned several farms of his own. Dale always enjoyed raising several species of birds. Chickens, ducks, geese, pheasants, and peacocks, you name it; he probably raised or hatched them.
In 1981, discontented with the death of a pair of golden pheasants, he purchased four baby ostriches from the Holy Protection Monastery in Edmond. This small beginning would result in a very lucrative and adventurous global journey that was featured in People magazine on Nov. 13, 1989. Through the late eighties and mid-nineties, Dale sold ostriches all over the United States, Canada and other parts of the world. In the 2000s, he attempted to recreate in the meat goat business what he had accomplished in the ostrich business. By most accounts and observations, he was successful. Dale shipped Savannah goats all over the United States and introduced a new and highly successful breed to the meat goat industry.
Throughout his life, Dale was an athlete; he was a formidable basketball player in high school. As an adult, he developed his skills as a fast pitch softball pitcher and led his tournament team to victory in the 1970 Amateur Oklahoma State Fast-Pitch Softball Championship.
Dale always took pride in his family. Whether it was his children or grandchildren, he was always at their events especially softball and basketball games. He was their biggest fan. In 2019, Grandfield High School honored Dale and Ann with the 2019 Fan Award.
Dale was a great supporter of his alma mater, Hardin Simmons University. In 1995, he was given the honor of their Distinguished Graduate Award at the 1995 Homecoming ceremonies. Dale always supported local FFA chapters donating frequently to FFA students and their agriculture programs. He was honored frequently with Honorary Chapter Farmer Awards on numerous occasions.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Coody of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Julie Coody of Grandfield; one daughter, Nina Coody of Gainesville, Texas; three grandchildren: Elizabeth “Addie” Coody; Olivia Coody; and Jefferson “Payne” Coody; one brother and sister-in-law, Homer and Thelma Coody of Elgin; one sister, Thelma Krysinski-Wienko of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rosemary Greener of Austin, Texas; Johnny Smith of Marble Falls, Texas; and Judy Smith Lindle and Sue Ellen Bond both of Shreveport, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Brooksie Coody; one brother, J.T. Coody; six sisters: Brooksie Coody who died at birth; Davelene Wanette Coody; Violet Loweta Kelln; Naomi Avis Beemer; Charmis Omega Lawson and Gay Blackburn Standridge.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund of Grandfield in memory of Dale Wilson Coody.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are suggested at the church and graveside services. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
