Dale Hill passed on to his heavenly home on Monday, July 27th, 2020. He was well known in Anadarko as a counselor for 34 years at Sunset Elementary and East Grade Elementary. Students remember him for his kind nature, being their ally in the classrooms, teaching them fun songs by playing guitar and singing, taking them fishing, and repairing and building computers for many of their families. He was an advocate for children of all abilities, especially those with special needs, and lived out his faith through his work, making all children, including his own, feel loved.
Dale left behind his amazing wife Marcella of 49 1/2 years and 4 of their 5 children, Darrin Hill and his wife, Jill, Holli Scholz and her husband, James, Nathan Hill and his wife, Yunkyong, Drema Hill as well as their child in love, Patty Robinson. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter, Darla, and his parents as well as many other extended family. Dale will be remembered by his children but especially by his grandchildren: Silas Traughber Hill, Elizabeth Robinson, Seth McCoy, Reed Hill, Emily Hill, Evie Hill, Joseph Hill, Rylee Hill, and Terry Kessler.
A Celebration of Dale’s Life will be held outdoors at Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Tuesday, August 4th, gathering at 4 pm with a memorial service at 5 pm. The dress is casual, and to honor Dale, you are welcome to wear your favorite OU, OSU, Thunder, or Anadarko Warriors shirts. Please wear a mask, bring a lawn chair, and plan to maintain safe social distance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dale’s memory to the Holy City of the Wichitas (262 Holy City Rd, Cache, OK 73527) and Anadarko Public Schools Foundation (1400 S. Mission St, Anadarko, OK 73005).