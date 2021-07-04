Dale Cosgrove, 82, of Bellingham, WA, died on June 13, 2021. Dale was born in Colorado Springs, CO on Sept. 3, 1938 to Dale A. and Doloro (Holt) Cosgrove. He spent part of his youth in Colorado Springs, his teenage years in San Diego, CA, and finally moved back to Colorado where he finished high school at Eagle, CO.
After high school Dale joined the Navy. He entered service at San Diego, CA. Dale was very proud of his military service. He retired from the Naval Reserve with 30 years of service in 1998.
After his military service Dale attended the University of Arkansas where he received his BSBA and subsequently his MBA and CPA. While at the University he met and married his wife, Judy. They moved to Lawton, soon after he obtained his MBA. Dale taught at Cameron University in Lawton until his retirement in 1991. After a few years in Norman, Dale and Judy moved to Bellingham, WA, in 2001, and Dale switched from powerboats to sailboats. He and Judy enjoyed many good times sailing in the San Juans until health problems intervened.
Dale was charismatic, a keeper of odd sayings, a lover of dogs, a hater of Christmas, a joke teller extraordinaire, reliable, giving, and a person you could count on for anything. He was a member of the YMCA for 50 years. He loved his power boat, Easy Lovin’, his sailboat, Suntac, and his motorcycles. He will be greatly missed.
Dale is survived by his spouse, Judy Diane (Fowler) Cosgrove; two children: Candy Mauda Cosgrove (Mark Shaffer) and Erich Fowler Cosgrove (Amy Thornton) and five grandchildren: Sean, Meghan, Adeline, Gabrielle and Charlotte, who were the pride of his life, and Taco, his lap dog and companion. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Clark and her children: Chris, Steven, and Kathleen.
There will be a celebration of Dale’s life for family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 3 — 6 p.m. at the family home. Donations in Dale’s name can be made to the Whatcom Humane Society. Please share memories of Dale at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.