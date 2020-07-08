Funeral service for Daisy Puanani Keohohou-Kelly will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Leggett, officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, guests can choose to wear masks if they desire. The family understands the reluctance of some to attend, so therefore the service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Death of a loved as seen through the eyes of survivors is a physical death, however, death as seen through the eyes of a loved one passing, is seen as being set free from heartache and pain, be it mental or physical.
Daisy Puanani Keohohou-Kelly, 87, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. She was born February 9, 1933, in South Kona, in the Territory of Hawaii. My mother’s ancestry was that of Hawaiian Royalty by way of Marriage. My mother was a selfless woman, giving to all, feeding anyone who entered her home whether they wanted to or nor, she was thought of as the neighborhood mother, the house where children gravitated to, but more importantly, she was a social butterfly.
My mother’s strength came from her faith in God, she loved her children, would discipline us when needed, but more importantly, she was proud of her children’s accomplishments. My mother was happiest when she was around people, she made friends easily, and her passion to teach Sunday School brought her joy, along with acknowledgment from peers regarding her dedication and contribution for her service to the Ministry. My mother loved life, she loved having her family around for the holidays especially Easter and Thanksgiving.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Grant Joseph Kaohinani Kelly, Sr.; daughter, Alberta Sandra Napoleon Cote; son, George Clark Kelly and a cousin who was more like a brother, Wilfred Kekaimalino “Pineapple” Grace.
She is survived by her five daughters: Irene Kelly-Puccino of Lawton, OK., Wanda Costa of Williamsburg, VA., Annette Kelly-Mossa of Danville, VA., Hollylynn Kelly of Oklahoma City, OK., Margaret Mays of Elgin, OK.; two sons: Grant Joseph Kaohinani Kelly Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK. and Edward Bruce Keohohou of Charlotte, NC.; fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Mahalo mother, we miss you dearly but most of all you are loved so very much! Well done good and faithful servant until we meet again…your loving Ohana!
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com