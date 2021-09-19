Cynthia Sue (Lashwood) Gooden was born on Oct. 10, 1953 in Huron South Dakota to Morris and Donna Lashwood. She passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Cynthia attended Huron High School and upon graduation attended culinary school. She joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany where she met the love of her life General Gooden Jr. and they were married on Feb. 14, 1976. She was honorable discharged from the military and started their family. Cindy and General created a wonderful life together that included two daughters and various adopted children through the years. Cindy graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and started her career at Sears where she worked several positions to include management. She loved her job and ensuring all the customers were treated kindly. Cindy was a wonderful mother and grammy and greeted everyone she met with her warm infectious smile. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her and she loved to spoil them and craft with all of them. She was an avid reader and member of the WDA book club and enjoyed attending the meetings to discuss the book, aka gossip. She could often be found at the Pigment of Your Imagination, spending countless hours with her friends creating works of art to share with her friends and family. She was a strong, courageous and loving women. Cindy was also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. She made everyone feel special and import to her. She has a life well lived and we will all miss this phenomenal women we all LOVED so dearly.
Preceded in death by her father Morris Lashwood, mother Donna Lashwood, son Eric Chatman and her baby brother, Rickie Dean Lashwood.
Cindy is survived by her adoring husband, General Gooden Jr; four daughters: Monica Liles and her husband Jeremy Liles; Misty Parks; Latania Oldham and her husband Marvin Oldham; Kimberly Turnipseed and her spouse Andrew Turnipseed and nine grandchildren: Tristan Gooden; Ty Johnson; Jayden Liles; Antoinette Parks; Lauren Oldham; Dimitri Parks; Jaxon Turnipseed; Alexander Oldham and Jayson Liles and two sisters and one brother: Lynne Harris; Julie Robinson and her husband Karl Robinson and Mike Lashwood.
Graveside services for Cynthia Sue (Lashwood) Gooden will be on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
