Graveside service for close friends and family of Cynthia Rene Kirkes will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor of Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Cynthia Rene Kirkes, 69, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Lawton.
Cynthia Rene Kirkes was born Feb. 11, 1953 in Lawton to Garland and Shirley (Cates) Newsom. Cindy was raised in Lawton and attended Lincoln Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawton High School. She married Alfred Kirkes on Dec. 1, 1972, shortly after school. She worked at Earl’s Drug Store as a cook, and while raising three kids, she worked at various gas stations including Vickers and East side Lil Mac’s. She also worked for Lawton Public Schools as a cook for over 10 years before retiring due to health issues. Her life revolved around being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a good car mechanic and loved to fish. She was an avid NASCAR fan and her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Alfred Kirkes of the home; her daughter and two sons: Thomas Kirkes and wife Jennifer of Lawton; Joyce Harris and husband Chez of Yukon, and Garland Kirkes and wife Sandi of Lawton; two sisters: Mary Newsom and Debbie Newsom; several nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Newsom.