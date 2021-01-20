Cynthia Gail Ahhaitty of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Jan. 14, 2021.
Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Nation Funeral Home.
