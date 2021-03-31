Cynthia (Cindy) Jeanette Berry Klinekole went to her heavenly home with the angels around her on Sunday March 28, 2021 at her home.
Visitation will be Thursday April 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery Ft. Cobb with Pastor Phil Goombi officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Cindy was born Aug. 1, 1951 at Pawnee to Philemon and Leona Hovakah-Wolf Berry. Cindy attended school in Ft. Cobb. Cindy worked as a Community Health representative (CHR) for many years with the Apache Tribe, Comanche Tribe and the Kiowa Tribe and retired due to health issues.
She met Thomas Warrior and to this union a son, Philemon Andrew Warrior was born. Later she met and married Houston Klinekole Jr. and was married until his passing.
Her hobbies were helping whoever she could and never met a stranger, watching her soap opera Young and Restless, Family Feud and Andy Griffin show.
Cindy was a member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, a descendent of the Kiowa Tribe, First Apache Indian Church of Ft. Cobb, Apache Service Club and worked on the Apache Election Board for several years. She was a descendent of Red Tipi. She was also an avid Sooner, Thunder and most of all a Ft. Cobb Mustang fan.
She is survived by her son, Philemon Andrew Warrior and Fiancée Chawee Ellis; brother William (Bill) Tennyson Berry and wife Donna; Phillip Berry and wife Aleta; nieces: Amanda Michelle Berry, April Denise Berry; nephews: Tennyson Berry II, Kelly Berry, Timothy Titus Berry and Jeremy Ray Tahhahwah whom she loved very much; step granddaughter, Elizabeth LeFlore; adopted sisters: Kaylene Horsechief, Linda Tselee, and many more sisters too numerous to name; aunts: Ruth Ann Otis, Lynda Klinekole, and Thomasine Tsoodle Leader; stepchildren: Dora B. Klinekole, Houston Klinekole III, Stewart Klinekole, and Austin Klinekole; adopted niece Susan “Peppie” Ware; adopted sister in law Ramona Goombi, adopted grandchildren: Patricia Ware, Randall D. Ware, Lina Ware and the Cisco Kids cousins, nieces, nephews and friends adopted nephews: Darin Cisco and Joel Wolfe; and her sidekick Dawn Pewo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philemon and Leona Berry; sister Anna Mamie Berry; grandparents, Tennyson and Anna Jane Berry; William and Sophie Mamie Tsoodle Hovakah Wolf; uncle Virgil Wolf Sr., aunt Darlene Hovakah and Christa Mae Bosin.